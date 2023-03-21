50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana railroad days festival coming to DeQuincy

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival released its schedule of events for this year’s festivities.

The festival, which will take place in DeQuincy at the Railroad Museum Park, is being held on April 6-8.

The entertainment will include live music by Neal McCoy, ‘Run the Rails’ 5k, gospel night, the annual Railroad Days Pageant, and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

