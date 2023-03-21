50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
By Chad Hedrick and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is dead after a freak accident.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at his home in Corbin Monday evening when he got something to stand on so he could dunk the ball.

The coroner’s office says while Eli was doing that, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him, resulting in blunt trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to UK Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Social media has been filled with condolences and support for Eli’s family.

The Hills say their son Eli was so special. He was kind, loved, had a great knowledge of sports and was a great friend.

His parents say the grief is coming in waves, but are wanting to share their son’s story for a couple of reasons. They want parents to never miss a chance to tell their children they love them and also to take them to church.

“Eli was a believer. He was a believer in God. They say no good can come from this, but anything to anybody who is watching this, take your kids to church. Take them to church. We took Eli to church,” Eli’s father, Adam Hill said.

His mom Ashley says she knows her boy is in the arms of Jesus, and she will see him again. Right now, she is remembering her favorite memories of her energetic 8-year-old.

“Eli was only eight. But in his eight years, he has shined his light so bright,” said Eli’s mom, Ashley Hill. “We’re just so proud of him. We are just so proud of the legacy he’s left behind.”

Eli’s organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”

“We know that our most devastated moment is somebody else’s answered prayer. Somebody got a call this morning or last night that there was a heart for them,” Ashley Hill said. “And listen, they got the best heart. I was a golden heart. It is a golden heart. We are just so proud that somebody else has his heart. And we hope that a little bit of him is carried with them.”

First Baptist Church in Corbin opened up their sanctuary on Tuesday for anyone who needed a place to grieve, pray, or talk to someone about Eli’s passing.

Final arrangements for Eli have not been finalized.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Afternoon clouds and high temps
First Alert Forecast: Warm trend continues, windy conditions ahead of rain Friday.
The SWLA Garden show is back!
Dust off those gardening boots for the Annual SWLA Garden Conference and Expo
Authorities are working to identify the source of a chlorine leak in Westlake on March 22, 2023.
UPDATE: Shelter in place lifted following chlorine leak from BioLab
The SWLA Garden show is back!
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Weather - VOD - clipped version
The SWLA Garden show is back!
Dust off those gardening boots for the Annual SWLA Garden Conference and Expo