Kentucky boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky boy is dead after a freak accident.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill was playing basketball at his home in Corbin Monday evening when he got something to stand on so he could dunk the ball.

The coroner’s office says while Eli was doing that, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him, resulting in blunt trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to UK Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Social media has been filled with condolences and support for Eli’s family.

The Hills say their son Eli was so special. He was kind, loved, had a great knowledge of sports and was a great friend.

His parents say the grief is coming in waves, but are wanting to share their son’s story for a couple of reasons. They want parents to never miss a chance to tell their children they love them and also to take them to church.

“Eli was a believer. He was a believer in God. They say no good can come from this, but anything to anybody who is watching this, take your kids to church. Take them to church. We took Eli to church,” Eli’s father, Adam Hill said.

His mom Ashley says she knows her boy is in the arms of Jesus, and she will see him again. Right now, she is remembering her favorite memories of her energetic 8-year-old.

“Eli was only eight. But in his eight years, he has shined his light so bright,” said Eli’s mom, Ashley Hill. “We’re just so proud of him. We are just so proud of the legacy he’s left behind.”

Eli’s organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”

“We know that our most devastated moment is somebody else’s answered prayer. Somebody got a call this morning or last night that there was a heart for them,” Ashley Hill said. “And listen, they got the best heart. I was a golden heart. It is a golden heart. We are just so proud that somebody else has his heart. And we hope that a little bit of him is carried with them.”

First Baptist Church in Corbin opened up their sanctuary on Tuesday for anyone who needed a place to grieve, pray, or talk to someone about Eli’s passing.

Final arrangements for Eli have not been finalized.

They were able to donate his organs to give others the precious gift of life.



They are so grateful for the outpouring of love from their community and strangers alike. pic.twitter.com/3297xd80LE — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) March 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.