50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Jurassic Quest returning to Lake Charles in June

Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest(Jurassic Quest)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA residents may soon hear the roars and rumbling of dinosaurs marching back to Lake Charles in June as Jurassic Quest returns to the Civic Center.

The event features all kinds of fun and exciting exhibits for kids and adults alike such as:

  • Life-size dinosaurs, some over 60 feet long including a T-Rex
  • Walking dinosaur rides
  • Fossil digs
  • An interactive baby dinosaur show and raptor training experience
  • Dino bounce houses and a bungee pull
  • Arts and crafts stations
  • And more!
Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest(Jurassic Quest)

The event will be in Lake Charles from June 23 to 25.

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans mayor recall falls short by thousands of signatures
Upcoming Easter events
Animal Services to hold drive-thru rabies clinic in Sulphur
Animal Services to hold drive-thru rabies clinic in Sulphur
24 hour temperature change
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer Tuesday, rain arriving Friday.