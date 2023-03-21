Jurassic Quest returning to Lake Charles in June

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - SWLA residents may soon hear the roars and rumbling of dinosaurs marching back to Lake Charles in June as Jurassic Quest returns to the Civic Center.

The event features all kinds of fun and exciting exhibits for kids and adults alike such as:

Life-size dinosaurs, some over 60 feet long including a T-Rex

Walking dinosaur rides

Fossil digs

An interactive baby dinosaur show and raptor training experience

Dino bounce houses and a bungee pull

Arts and crafts stations

And more!

Jurassic Quest (Jurassic Quest)

The event will be in Lake Charles from June 23 to 25.

For tickets or more information, you can visit their website HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.