50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Iowa names Courtnee Hollins as new girls head basketball coach

Hathaway wins the State Championship
Hathaway wins the State Championship(Matthew Travis/KPLC)
By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- Iowa High School announced Hathaway High School girls’ head coach Courtnee Hollins as the school’s new head coach.

The announcement was made on Monday, March 20.

Hollins spent seven seasons with the Hornets, where she went on to win six district championships, made seven LHSAA playoff appearances, two state runner-up finishes, and helped Hathaway win the 2023 Non-Select Division V state championship.

Hollins, a Fairview High School graduate, played basketball at McNeese State University and averaged over 11 points per game in her four years with the Cowgirls.

She will take over a team that went 7-21 overall, and completed district play with a record of 1-9.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Sam Houston Baseball
Sam Houston beats Barbe over the weekend in a baseball thriller
Sam Houston tennis player makes college decision official
Sam Houston tennis player makes college decision official
Rob Acord
St. Louis Catholic boys basketball hires Rob Acord as their new head coach
LHSAA Boys’ Marsh Madness kicks off in Lake Charles
LHSAA boys basketball state championships day one