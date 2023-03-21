Iowa names Courtnee Hollins as new girls head basketball coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC)- Iowa High School announced Hathaway High School girls’ head coach Courtnee Hollins as the school’s new head coach.

The announcement was made on Monday, March 20.

Hollins spent seven seasons with the Hornets, where she went on to win six district championships, made seven LHSAA playoff appearances, two state runner-up finishes, and helped Hathaway win the 2023 Non-Select Division V state championship.

Hollins, a Fairview High School graduate, played basketball at McNeese State University and averaged over 11 points per game in her four years with the Cowgirls.

She will take over a team that went 7-21 overall, and completed district play with a record of 1-9.

