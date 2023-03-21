Good Samaritans fix Lake Arthur senior citizen’s leaking house

Lake Arthur, LA (KPLC) - In January, we told you about a Lake Arthur woman who was beside herself because her home was just about unlivable and she couldn’t get help. So many of you called in after our broadcast touched by her situation, and now there’s a happy ending.

It was heartbreaking to see the conditions under which Winnie McZeal was living. She kept buckets near the door so that if it rained she could place them to catch the water invading her home.

The worst part was her fear the ceiling would give way.

“Scared every night when it rains. I don’t know when or what, boy, more stuff coming down off the roof,” she told us in January.

Many were sympathetic to Winnie. And after seeing her story on KPLC, good Samaritans joined forces to make repairs, fixing the leaks inside. It’s made a huge difference in her life.

The before and after of her ceiling is like night and day. (Theresa Schmidt kplc)

“I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart, with the Lord’s help. I know it was nobody but the Lord that sent them to me to give me the help that I needed. I want to thank ‘em, thank ‘em, thank ‘em,” she said said with a smile. “I really appreciate everything that you all done for me.”

Volunteers raised $22,000 to replace the roof and sheetrock inside. They don’t want to be identified. They said they just wanted to do something good for a woman in need.

“I know they don’t want to be recognized, but I still want to thank them for what they have done for me. Because if it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be sleeping like I’m sleeping now,” she said.

Well rested, and much less stressed, Winnie said she’s happy.

“I feel awesome. I feel great,” she said.

And she advises others in a similar predicament to pray to the Lord, and help will come.

Winnie said she is still working with police to recover money she said a relative took that she was planning to use for home.

