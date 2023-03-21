First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer Tuesday, rain arriving Friday.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A more mild start today with temperatures in the lower 50s, definitely warmer compared to yesterday’s lows that we saw in the 20s and 30s, but you still may want to grab a light jacket if you’re headed out early as it’s still a little bit cool and damper outside.

24 hour temperature change (KPLC)

Despite the increased humidity, visibility looks good across southwest Louisiana with no concerns about fog this morning. As we move through the day more clouds than sunshine coupled with gusty southeasterly winds will send temperatures back up into the lower 70s. Even with the clouds and humidity, rain chances remain low today.

Afternoon temps and clouds (KPLC)

Going into tonight we’ll continue with milder temperatures as we see those lows dipping down into the 50s and 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday is expected to be a lot like today where we see temperatures warming up quickly and more clouds than sun, highs expected to climb closer to 80 degrees for tomorrow and Thursday as well.

By Friday we’re tracking a cold front that is expected to arrive later on in the afternoon and early evening hours, when we will have our best rain chances. The front will bring some locally heavy downpours and the possibility of one or two strong severe storms supported by strong low-altitude winds.

Frontal approach Friday (KPLC)

After that front moves through we’ll only see a slight dip in those low temperatures for Saturday morning back in the 50s. Highs rebound back up to around 80 degrees with sunshine Saturday afternoon. Those warmer temperatures will remain for the rest of the weekend as early next week temperatures will stay slightly above average. Rain will see a few showers back toward the end of the weekend and early next week as southerly wind returns and a small disturbance moves over the area.

