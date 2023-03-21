FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend continues until the next front arrives Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through Thursday with each day a little warmer than the previous one. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s Wednesday, and near 80 Thursday. Rain looks unlikely though Thursday, with only a 10% chance in the forecast.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A cold front will move closer to SWLA on Friday and that will likely spark some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, these will become more likely by late afternoon and the evening. At this time the risk of severe weather looks very low, but we will monitor the trends over the next few days. This time of year, fronts can bring severe weather if all the necessary parameters line up correctly.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front, but the weather looks fantastic Saturday. Lows will reach the 50s while highs climb to near 80 degrees with lower humidity making it feel comfortable.

An upper level disturbance may move across the area beginning Sunday into Monday along with the cold front form Friday lifting back north as a warm front. Plus another cold front will move in from the west late Monday or early Tuesday. The combination of these factors will mean rain chances are back in the forecast though the details are far from certain.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Beyond the front next week looks nice with temperatures near normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.