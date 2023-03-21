Family and community pay respects to lost reverend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - He was a man of faith and was loved by many. It was a bittersweet goodbye for friends and family gathered at the Woodlawn Mausoleum Cemetery in Crowley to pay their last respects to Reverend Dr. Poullard.

Deacon Donald Arceneaux said all it took was one encounter with him.

“I had just got out the hospital, I couldn’t walk, I was in a wheelchair, and it was his first time preaching,” Arceneaux said. “He had to help me get in church with my wheelchair and he did it cause we didn’t have no handi-cap ramp at the time, pulled me inside of church with my wheelchair.”

Outside of the church, Reverend Poullard proudly served the country by joining the United States Army and was recognized as the first African-American from the state of Louisiana appointed by the late Governor Edwin Edwards to attend West Point Military Academy.

Poullard’s brother said he was also very active in civil rights.

“He took upon himself to address issues that had been going on in Crowley in that for a long time, through his efforts certain things were changed. If he saw a wrong, he tried to make a right,” Poullard said. “He loved children and he loved to get them involved in education and he was able to address some of their issues and make it where they were able to get back into the regular school system.”

Deacon Arceneaux said as he recalls conversations with Reverend Poullard, he will remember him as caring and selfless.

“He’ll shake your hand and he would say “so how you doing?” I would say, I’m doing good, and how about you? and he would say “Well I am suffering but I’m going to serve the lord till my last breath,” Arceneaux said.

Which was exactly what he did.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.