50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

East Beauregard High teacher resigns after sexual misconduct arrest

(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - An East Beauregard High School teacher and coach has resigned after being accused of having sex with a student.

Collin Ryan Corbett, 25, of Merryville, was arrested Monday on one count of misdemeanor prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. He was released that evening on $5,000 bond.

Corbett was placed on administrative leave with pay on Friday, March 17, according to Beauregard Parish School Board officials. Following his arrest, he resigned from the school as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

We are expecting additional details about the case from the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Tuesday. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

The case involving the 2022 disappearance and homicide of Ella Goodie has been handed over to...
Ella Goodie case turned over to D.A.’s Office
24 hour temperature change
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer Tuesday, rain arriving Friday.
Authorities release identity of man fatally struck by train
Early dismissal for Barbe and S.J. Welsh Middle on Friday
Early dismissal for Barbe and S.J. Welsh Middle on Friday