Early dismissal for Barbe and S.J. Welsh Middle on Friday

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that Barbe High School and S.J. Welsh Middle school will be dismissing early on Friday, March 24, so that faculty and staff can attend the funeral of a fellow teacher, Melissa Cox.

S.J. Welsh will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and Barbe High School will be dismissed at noon.

All students will be dismissed according to normal transportation plans and lunch will be served beforehand.

