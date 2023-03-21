Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard prepares for police week competition

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15, as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

The National Honor Guard tribute and competition is part of National Police Week, and this year, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will be taking part in the competition.

The Honor Guard Competition is a one-day team event consisting of three segments including team inspection, the color guard posting of the colors, and the exhibition phase.

“We’re judged on difficulty, military bearing; that’s really what we’re working on, you know, you see the throws, the multiple throws in, in a movement and that’s where we’re trying to get our difficulty up,” said Lt. Christopher Melendy, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. “But it’s also military bearing, so the way we march and the way we face and the way you know the way we do certain things.”

Team members must be full-time or retired law enforcement officers from the same agency.

“This particular team we selected because they have put in a lot of work, it’s kind of a reward if you will, because they dedicate a lot of their free time to come do this kind of stuff, so they work hard,” said Melendy. “They’re all excited to go; you have to look good in uniform, pass our fit for duty standards, military background is good for marching and different things like that, but it’s not a requirement per se; quick learners helps a lot.”

Honor Guard team members practice in their free time. The competition is demanding and requires a lot of repetition and practice.

“It’s not easy stuff to do, so it takes a lot of time to perfect those things,” said Melendy. “We practice two days a week for at least a couple hours; we’re throwing 20, 30 times a day, you know, in two hours. so catching those rifles, they weigh about 10 pounds, I think, so, it kind of wears on your hands a little bit.”

Julius Frazier has been a member of the honor guard for eight years.

“I was happy when you know, I was told I was going,” said Det. Julius Frazier, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. “It’s kind of it’s something in law enforcement or even on the honor guard you don’t always get the experience, but for me to get selected and you know, to get this experience, it’s it was most definitely an honor.”

The competition is great but Frazier sids so is giving back to families.

“You see them at their most vulnerable moment; they just lost a loved one, and for us to be a part of that and their homegoing service or whatever it may be, just to see them being appreciative,” said Frazier. “So for you doing that being there and just being with them during that tough time. I want to make my department proud, I want to make myself proud, my team proud, my family and my friends; so just really the experience I think that’s the best, biggest part for me.”

Along with the Honor Guard competition, the 35th annual candlelight vigil to honor fallen officers will be held on Saturday, May 13.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.