Authorities release identity of man fatally struck by train

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Sulphur Police have released the name of the man who died after being struck by a train on Friday, March 17.

Maj. Jason Gully, spokesman of the Sulphur Police Department, said a call came in around 7:45 p.m. on Friday of a train striking a man near Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

Terry Adams, 61, was walking on the railroad bridge over the drainage canal when he noticed an eastbound Amtrack approaching him, Gully said. Adams attempted to run out of the path of the train but was struck on the tracks just east of the Post Oak Road railroad crossing.

According to an investigator with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, Adams sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Sgt. A.J. Powell was the lead investigator in the case.

