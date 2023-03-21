50/50 Thursdays
Animal Services to hold drive-thru rabies clinic in Sulphur(Calcasieu Parish Animal Services)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Animal Services has announced it will be holding a drive-thru rabies clinic in Sulphur on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The clinic will be from 7 a.m. to noon at the West-Cal Arena & Events Center parking lot on 401 Arena Road.

There will be an $8 vaccination and licensing fee for any animal that is already spayed or neutered. If the animal has not been spayed or neutered, the fee will be $10. Microchipping will also be available at the clinic.

All cats must be in portable kennels.

Payment will only be accepted via cash or checks, no debit or credit cards.

Animal services reminds residents that state and parish codes require all dogs and cats over three months of age to be vaccinated and licensed. These drive-thru clinics help prevent the spread of the rabies infection and once vaccinated, your pet is required to wear a rabies license tag. Cat owners are encouraged to place the tags on breakaway collars.

For more information, you can contact Animal Services at 337-721-3730 or visit www.calcasieu.gov.

