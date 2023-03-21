50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Absentee ballots due soon in March 25 election

An absentee ballot.
An absentee ballot.(U.S. Air Force / MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next deadline for the March 25 Municipal Primary Election is approaching soon for voters.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, March 21 at 4:30 p.m.

You have until Friday, March 24 to return the completed ballot.

Click here to request a sample ballot online.

Voters can also ask for one in person at the parish Registrar of Voters office.

For more information, click here.

RELATED STORY
4 tax renewals for EBR Schools to appear on March 25 election ballot

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
New Orleans mayor recall falls short by thousands of signatures
Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest returning to Lake Charles in June
Upcoming Easter events
Animal Services to hold drive-thru rabies clinic in Sulphur
Animal Services to hold drive-thru rabies clinic in Sulphur
24 hour temperature change
First Alert Forecast: Windy and warmer Tuesday, rain arriving Friday.