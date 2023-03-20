50/50 Thursdays
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A post on the Twitter account of Jim Griffin, one of the defense attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, confirmed his voice can be heard in a phone call with his client released by “human error” to a true crime podcast.

Hidden True Crime said in a post on Instagram, the call recording from the Colleton County jail was obtained through a public records request. Alex Murdaugh can be heard talking to someone about the trial during the call.

“I don’t think you could have done a better job with him,” Murdaugh says to another man on the phone. “But I do think that’s something to think about because that’s one thing that seems to me to be a big deal and that, I don’t know that the jury understands that right now.”

It’s unclear who Murdaugh is referring to in the recording.

On Monday, a reply from Griffin’s Twitter account confirmed he is the other man on the call: “It’s me and I’m mad as hell. Stay tuned.”

Most conversations between lawyers and their clients are protected by attorney-client privilege. FOX Carolina reached out to Griffin about the tweet and asked if he plans to pursue legal action.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said the call was accidentally released and when they became aware of the mistake, they asked the requestor not to share it. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office:

A statement was posted on the Twitter account of Hidden True Crime saying they believe in transparency and providing the public with information deemed public by officials. In response to comments on the tweet, Hidden True Crime said Murdaugh “would need to take his complaint to those who deemed the call public.”

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

