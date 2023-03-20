Tommy White earns SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore Tommy White has been named the SEC Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, March 20.

White was hot at the plate, with a .474 batting average in the Tigers’ four games last week, helping the Tigers win their first SEC series of the season. In those four games, he had a double, a home run, 11 RBI, and seven runs scored. He also extended his hitting streak to 14 games.

In the A&M series, he batted .500 with seven RBI, a double, and four runs scored. White helped spark a six-run rally in game two on a two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs.

The St. Pete Beach, Fla. native now leads the Tigers in RBI with 34 and is hitting .419.

