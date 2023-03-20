Temperatures may be low but pollen is still in the air during allergy season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana often experiences fluctuating temperatures but according to pollen.com, the pollen count can still be high even in the cold.

The high pollen count and changing temperatures might cause some to experience allergy symptoms early.

The top allergens in Lake Charles are oak, grasses, and juniper - these species are wind-pollinated and usually produce large amounts of pollen.

Dr. Richard “Chip” Hebert, an ear, nose, and throat specialist at Acadiana Otolaryngology, has been seeing quite a few allergy patients ahead of spring.

Dr. Hebert said that staying ahead of symptoms will help and that some have a different reaction to pollen than others: “Pollen in the air makes a big difference.”

“If you have a family history of your mother, father, or first-degree relative who have had bad allergies, you will more than likely have allergies,” says Hebert.

Some might not experience typical allergy symptoms, Hebert says, They can show signs of fatigue or headaches and also be suffering from allergies.

Others who are feeling under the weather could be experiencing symptoms like “post nasal drip, sore throat, irritation of the nasal cavity ... sometimes poor overall health,” said Dr. Hebert.

For those prone to allergy season, every season can be difficult but the winds of spring mean the fine-grained pollen will spread further and faster.

For anyone battling pollen allergies, he recommends “saline nasal spray, secondary to that I would add a nasal steroid, antihistamine are the first things people normally go to.”

He says that the antihistamines are usually used to treat “as needed”

Dr. Hebert recommends seeing a primary care physician if you are still seeing symptoms after a week of having them.

“It’s an inflammatory response that inflammation starts the process of swelling, the backup of the mucus, bacteria, and infections especially if it is not treated or prevented effectively,” said Dr. Hebert.

For more questions, Dr. Hebert is located at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for Women. His office may be reached at 337.480.5559.

To check out the pollen forecast visit pollen.com.

