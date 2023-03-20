SWLA Arrest Report - March 19, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 19, 2023.

Brandon Gabrielle Prejean, 38, Vinton: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Richard Brendan Deville, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Sean Paul Brown, 37, Westlake: Contempt of court; remaining on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule III drug; battery; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; disturbing the peace.

Blake Allen Deshotel, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; entry on land after being forbidden.

Freddie Brown, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

David Austin Whelchel II, 44, Sulphur: Battery; domestic abuse.

Earl Arthur Miller Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Bobby Wayne Mead III, 30, Houston, TX: Attempted theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

