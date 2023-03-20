50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 19, 2023

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 19, 2023.

Brandon Gabrielle Prejean, 38, Vinton: Contempt of court; bicycles must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Richard Brendan Deville, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Sean Paul Brown, 37, Westlake: Contempt of court; remaining on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule III drug; battery; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Joshua Jeremiah Guidry II, 23, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; disturbing the peace.

Blake Allen Deshotel, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; entry on land after being forbidden.

Freddie Brown, 41, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.

David Austin Whelchel II, 44, Sulphur: Battery; domestic abuse.

Earl Arthur Miller Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Bobby Wayne Mead III, 30, Houston, TX: Attempted theft under $25,000; theft under $5,000.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life
Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A freeze tonight for some, warming a little on Monday
Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life
Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life
Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life
Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life