Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Jefferson Davis Electric Co-Op has announced that there will be a scheduled outage for the Michigan Wisconsin substation beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

The outage is to perform maintenance work on the station and will last about 6 hours.

Affected Areas

Creole

Oak Grove

Little Chenier

