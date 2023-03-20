50/50 Thursdays
Outdoorsman finds remains of man missing since 2020, officials say

Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.
Ohio officials said the remains of Koby Roush were found on March 11.(WXIX)
By Jessica Schmidt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 2 1/2-year search for a missing man came to an end after his remains were found by an outdoorsman earlier this month.

On Monday, Ohio authorities said the remains found March 11 in Gallia County were confirmed as those of Koby Roush.

WXIX reports Roush was 24 years old when he was last seen alive July 6, 2020, in Jackson, Ohio.

Roush’s vehicle was found six days later on Mount Carmel Road in Gallia County.

The outdoorsman was out in Gallia County searching for shed whitetail antlers when he found Roush’s remains, according to officials. The area where the remains were found was not specified.

After more than two years, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said he hopes the discovery brings some closure to Roush’s family.

“First and foremost, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family of Koby Roush,” Champlin said. “Not only have they lost someone whom they loved dearly, they have spent almost two years seeking closure, and I know that every day has felt like an eternity to them.”

Officials did not include an update on the investigation into Roush’s disappearance stands.

In October 2022, WXIX reported on a possible connection between Roush’s disappearance and 42-year-old Raymont Willis.

According to investigative reports in 2020, a man named Luke Farmer was wanted for questioning in the “disappearance and possible murder” of two people in Pike County, which included Roush and Willis.

Records obtained by WXIX said Farmer had allegedly confessed to being involved in the missing person cases. However, shortly after investigators learned of the confession, Farmer died from what was ruled an accidental overdose.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-224-6446.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

