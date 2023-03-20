50/50 Thursdays
Oakdale woman gives malnourished animals a second chance at life

By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man is cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty.

“It was time somebody step in,” Brittany Ware said.

Ware is the founder of Hayden’s Hoofbeat Haven.

“We try to work with the owner’s but if it gets to a point that they’re not acknowledging the work they’re trying to do or the situation gets worse then we have to do what we need to do to get them where they need to be,” Ware said.

Ware took in four horses and one donkey that were in need of rehabilitation after being the center of neglect.

“They went from could have been on deaths door and not seeing another day to getting to having a whole second chance with a different life,” Ware said

Unfortunately, a new life wasn’t in the cards for one of the horses.

“He sadly had to be euthanized because of his condition he was too far gone,” Ware said.

Ware said she’s been around horses her whole life and has always had a love for animals, her mission is to simply give them a better life.

“I want to try to make a better situation for them because I understand people want these animals and I mean what person wouldn’t want a horse I mean you just can’t not want to be around them but there’s a right way and a wrong way but I want to be the one to educate people,” Ware said.

Being there day in and day out for these animals takes all hands on deck.

“If it wouldn’t be for my family and the people backing me and helping me I wouldn’t be able to do this by myself it takes a team to be able to do this”

A team that believes in second chances, as the worst is over for this group of malnourished animals.

“I don’t want to see them in this condition but I’m so glad I am blessed enough to help them get out of this condition,” Ware said.

She expects the remaining animals to make a full recovery.

To donate to Hayden’s Hoofbeat Haven and Humane Society of Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

