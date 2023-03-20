Military Veterans can receive a free hen for Easter at ‘Hens for Heroes’ event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The first ever ‘Hens for Heroes’ event, hosted by Once Was inc., will be held at the Louisiana State Police Troop D office in Lake Charles.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Troop D’s office is located at 805 Main Street.

An Easter egg hunt for children with a service member parent will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 11:45 a.m. Afterward, 200 free hens will be given out at noon.

A military ID is required to receive a free hen. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

