McNeese’s Christian Shumate enters the transfer portal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese men’s basketball’s Christian Shumate entered the transfer portal Monday morning after an impressive 2022-23 season with the Cowboys.

McNeese’s Christian Shumate has officially entered the transfer portal@KPLC7Sports — Matthew Travis (@MatthewJTravis_) March 20, 2023

In his second year in Lake Charles, after transferring to McNeese from Tulsa, Shumate averaged an impressive 15.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 54.8/34.1/57.6 shooting splits.

Shumate took true form in the Southland Conference Tournament in early March when he was named to the All-Tournament Team after he broke the Southland Conference Tournament rebounding record with 41 rebounds, breaking the 33-year-old tournament record of 35 rebounds set by North Texas’ Ronnie Morgan back in 1990.

In three games Shumate averaged an impressive 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal per game as he helped McNeese to the semi-finals for the first time since 2012, and because of it he was the only McNeese player to named to the All-Tournament Team.

In 67 games, 41 of which he started in, Shumate ends his McNeese career with an average of 13.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals per game.

Shumate becomes the first Cowboy to officially enter the transfer portal following the hire of Will Wade as the school’s next head coach, and after it was announced that McNeese has added three new transfers in Mike Saunders jr. from Utah, Zach Harvey from UC Santa Barbara, and Javohn Garcia from College of the Sequoias.

For the most up-to-date updates on McNeese Athletics, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter, plus 7 Sports Director Matthew Travis.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.