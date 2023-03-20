Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jackson, Mississippi native is accused of firing multiple gunshots that struck an 18-wheeler in an alleged road rage incident.

Monterio Gates, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

There were five dogs inside the 18-wheeler at the time of the shooting, JDPSO said. Therefore, Gates was also charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Gates’ bond has not been set. The investigation is ongoing.

