50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident

Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident
Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jackson, Mississippi native is accused of firing multiple gunshots that struck an 18-wheeler in an alleged road rage incident.

Monterio Gates, 27, was arrested during a traffic stop by the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

There were five dogs inside the 18-wheeler at the time of the shooting, JDPSO said. Therefore, Gates was also charged with five counts of cruelty to animals.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Gates’ bond has not been set. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

CPSB announces ‘Of the Year’ award winners
Snap Benefits
Louisiana selected for new SNAP contactless mobile payment option
Power Outage
Power outage scheduled for Creole area on March 22
Highs today
First Alert Forecast: Freezing temps this morning give way to warmer week.