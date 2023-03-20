50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU wants fans to help send women’s basketball team off to Sweet 16

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team is headed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, so fans are asked to show up to send the Tigers off the right way.

The team will leave campus on Wednesday, March 22, for Greenville, S.C. The sendoff is scheduled for noon in front of Gate 6 of Tiger Stadium, which is across from the LSU Athletic Administration Building. Officials said fans can park in lot 404.

RELATED: Reese dominant in LSU’s 2nd round win over Michigan; Tigers advance to Sweet 16

The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers rolled past the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19.
LSU (30-2) was dominant in its 66-42 win over Michigan (23-10) to advance to the Tigers’ first Sweet 16 appearance in nine years.
LSU women's basketball has advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years.

LSU got past Michigan, 66-42, to advance in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will face Utah on Friday, March 24.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Christian Shumate
McNeese’s Christian Shumate enters the transfer portal
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Reese dominant in LSU’s 2nd round win over Michigan; Tigers advance to Sweet 16
Arkansas' Ricky Council IV is fouled by tk10 during the final seconds of the second half of a...
Arkansas ousts defending champ Kansas from March Madness
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue in the...
Fairleigh Dickinson stuns No. 1 seed Purdue in March Madness