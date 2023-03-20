50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

LSU AgCenter shares lawn crawfish control tip

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Crawfish can be a nuisance for Louisiana lawns, and with no chemical or insecticide designed to remove the pests, how do homeowners deal with them?

LSU AgCenter’s Mark Shirley demonstrates how to control crawfish in the lawn with a drain opener product called Lye.

One tablespoon poured into the burrowed-up dirt will get rid of crawfish, according to Shirley’s demonstration.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Military Veterans can receive a free hen for Easter at ‘Hens for Heroes’ event
Military Veterans can receive a free hen for Easter at ‘Hens for Heroes’ event
LSU AgCenter shares lawn crawfish control tip
LSU AgCenter shares lawn crawfish control tip
LSU AgCenter hosts Lake Charles garden expo Friday
LSU AgCenter hosts Lake Charles garden expo Friday
Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident
Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident