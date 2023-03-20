50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Louisiana selected for new SNAP contactless mobile payment option

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits(Pixabay)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has been selected by USDA Food and Nutrition Service to test out the new mobile payment technology for EBT cardholders in the next few years.

According to officials, the SNAP Mobile Payment Pilot will allow recipients of SNAP and other EBT benefits to use mobile payment methods. This includes tapping or scanning your mobile device instead of having to insert your physical EBT card, as an alternative.

To eliminate any delay of waiting for a mailed card, SNAP and Disaster SNAP recipients will have immediate access to their benefits when approved and the card is issued, officials added.

Louisiana is reportedly one of five states to test the mobile payment technology in the next few years.

“We are thrilled to be chosen to participate in the SNAP Mobile Payment Pilot,” said DCFS Secretary Terri Ricks.

A spokesman with DCFS said they are now seeking retail partners to help implement the new option for recipients of SNAP benefits.

“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on ways of using technology to make SNAP applications and purchases easier for the families we serve, including through text messaging reminders, a mobile app for managing benefits, online SNAP purchasing and even a virtual D-SNAP process following disasters. The goal of the Mobile Payment Pilot is to build on these efforts by making purchases more convenient and reducing the time involved in receiving access to benefits,” Ricks explained.

DCFS said they will work with the Louisiana Retailers Association to identify potential retail partners for the project.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident
Man accused of firing multiple gunshots hitting 18-wheeler in road rage incident
CPSB announces ‘Of the Year’ award winners
Power Outage
Power outage scheduled for Creole area on March 22
Highs today
First Alert Forecast: Freezing temps this morning give way to warmer week.