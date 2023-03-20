50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Not as cold tonight with a warming trend continuing Tuesday

By Wade Hampton
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A warming trend is underway across SWLA, and it will not be as cold to start our Tuesday as it was Monday morning! With clouds already in place and southerly winds likely top continue we will see temperatures fall through the evening and then gradually increase before sunrise Tuesday. Morning lows will likely be in the upper 40s to low 50s, that’s roughly 20 degrees warmer than Monday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be around through Thursday with each day a little warmer than the previous one. High temperatures will reach the low 70s Tuesday, upper 70s Wednesday, and near 80 Thursday. Rain looks unlikely though Thursday, with only a 10% chance in the forecast.

A cold front will move closer to SWLA on Friday and that will likely spark some showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, these will become more likely by late afternoon and the evening. At this time the risk of severe weather looks very low, but we will monitor the trends over the next few days. This time of year, fronts can bring severe weather if all the necessary parameters line up correctly.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Temperatures will not drop too much behind this front, but the weather looks fantastic Saturday. Lows will reach the 50s while highs climb into the 70s with lower humidity making it feel comfortable.

A series of disturbances may move across the area beginning Sunday into Monday along with the cold front form Friday lifting back north as a warm front. The combination of these factors will mean rain chances are back in the forecast though the details are far from certain.

