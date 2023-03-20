50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Freezing temps this morning give way to warmer week.

By Joseph Enk and Ben Terry
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s a frigid start to the week this Monday as temperatures this morning as promised are at or even slightly below freezing in areas north of I10.

Lows this morning
Lows this morning(KPLC)

We’ll look for those temperatures trend toward the upper 50s this afternoon under sunny skies as some clouds push in later in the day, so you will want your coats and jackets heading out the door today. Winds turn more E to southeasterly through the day and evening and that’s going to help keep temperatures up several degrees warmer tonight in the mid to upper 40s with no threat of any frost or freeze anywhere across southwest Louisiana overnight.

Highs and cloud cover today
Highs and cloud cover today(KPLC)

Southerly winds continue tomorrow, becoming gusty and raising temperatures into the 70s by the afternoon as cloud cover builds through the day from the gulf air. Despite the extra clouds, rain chances will stay minimal for the days ahead. Temperatures each afternoon will trend a little bit warmer and we’re back up closer to 80 degrees by Wednesday Thursday and into Friday.

Next front arriving
Next front arriving(KPLC)

Friday brings our next weather maker which is a cold front that will push through the area. This will be a Pacific front crashing into California tomorrow and moving across the southern plains and the Rockies before moving through our area without bringing much colder air behind it. Expect rain chances to increase on Friday and there could be a potential for some storms as well but only a slight reduction in temperatures with highs still in the upper 70s to 80 degrees through the weekend and lows back into the 50s.

