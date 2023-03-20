East Beauregard High teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A male teacher at East Beauregard High School was arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a student.
Collin Ryan Corbett, 25, of Merryville was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on March 20, at 2:24 p.m.
His bond is set at $5,000.
Corbett is listed as a teacher on the East Beauregard Parish High School website. According to his Facebook page, he is also a coach at the school.
