East Beauregard High teacher accused of sexual misconduct with student

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) - A male teacher at East Beauregard High School was arrested and accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

Collin Ryan Corbett, 25, of Merryville was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail on March 20, at 2:24 p.m.

His bond is set at $5,000.

Corbett is listed as a teacher on the East Beauregard Parish High School website. According to his Facebook page, he is also a coach at the school.

