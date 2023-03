CPSB announces ‘Of the Year’ award winners

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced the 2022-2023 “Of the Year” award winners.

STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Caroline Harrison, Western Heights Elementary School

Brooke Broussard, F.K. White Middle School

Jacob St. Mary, Barbe High School

TEACHERS OF THE YEAR

Katherine Gertz, E.K. Key Elementary School

Robbie Haley, Oak Park Middle School

Regina Smart, Westlake High School

PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

Kristi Russell – Frasch Elementary School

Jose Cobian – F.K. White Middle School

Eric Heinen – Vinton High School

LIBRARIANS OF THE YEAR

Kim Burcham – Nelson Elementary School

Tiffany Boss – F.K. White Middle School

Laura Manuel – DeQuincy High School

COUNSELORS OF THE YEAR

Sharon James – Pearl Watson Elementary School

Vickie Wynn – W.W. Lewis Middle School

Lorna Albers – Virtual Instruction Program, Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning.

