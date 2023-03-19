SWLA Arrest Report - March 18, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 18, 2023.

John Michael Pounders, 50, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; aggravated assault.

Kaitlyn Nicole Hendrix, 26, Orange, Tx: No stop lights; possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Seth Damoine Austin, 34, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; drug paraphernalia; operating while intoxicated; 2 counts of contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary.

Billy Dale Ener, 29, Uvalde, Tx: Contempt of court; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; theft less than $1,000; simple burglary; identity theft less than $300; identity theft $1,000 or more.

Blake Michael Callandret, 33, Carencro: Domestic abuse battery.

Marcus Eugene Armstrong, 52, Neligh, Ne: Revocation ofparole.

Aundrea Nicole Toups, 31, Vinton: Possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a child; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor.

