Sulphur Regional Library takes teens into a virtual world

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A virtual reality program designed for teens was held at the Sulphur Regional Library.

Participants put on their headset and were completely immersed in a game of their choice.

This is one of the programs the library does to get the community involved.

Remy Martin said she enjoys these fun activities.

“This is the time I get to spend with my cousin and I come to the library every day after school and we hang out and this is one of the programs they offer,” Remy Martin said.

Library staff said they will be hosting more virtual reality events this summer.

