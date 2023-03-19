50/50 Thursdays
Sam Houston beats Barbe over the weekend in a baseball thriller

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston Broncos put together a huge seventh-inning comeback to beat the nationally ranked Barbe Buccaneers 4-2.

In the early stages of the game Barbe’s pitching continued to cause the Broncos problems, as the Buccaneers held a 2-0 lead through the first four innings.

In the top of the fifth inning, Sam Houston’s Dylan Thompson finally broke through for the Broncos as he drilled a ball to deep right field that would bring in Sam Ardoin to make it only a one-run game.

Barbe would hold on to that slim margin through the sixth inning and would get the Broncos down to their final out of the game.

With two strikes and bases loaded, Sam Houston’s Carson Devillier hit a ground ball through the infield that would lead to a three-run RBI to put the Broncos up two.

Sam Houston pitcher Dylan Bell would then finish off the Buccaneers swiftly in the bottom of the seventh as they completed an unbelievable comeback win.

