No. 1 LSU falls to Texas A&M in series finale

LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - After winning the series with wins in the first two games, the No. 1 LSU baseball team was unable to complete the sweep against No. 11 Texas A&M.

The Tigers (18-2, 2-1 SEC) fell 8-6 to the Aggies (14-6, 1-2 SEC) on Sunday, March 19. The loss snapped a 13-game win streak for LSU.

Information provided by LSU Sports:

The LSU baseball team allowed three runs in the eighth Sunday and relinquished its lead, as the top-ranked Tigers fell in the series finale with Texas A&M, 8-6, at Blue Bell Park.

LSU’s record moves to 18-2 and 2-1 in SEC play and the Aggies improve to 14-6 and 1-2 in conference action.

TAMU reliever Will Johnston (2-0) earned the win after tossing three innings and giving up no runs on one hit. LSU reliever Christian Little (2-1) was charged with the loss after firing one inning and giving up two runs on two hits.

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU will return to Alex Box Stadium to host Central Arkansas on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m.

