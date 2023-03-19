FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A freeze tonight for some, warming a little on Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A very cold night is ahead in SW Louisiana as we end our Sunday and begin the work week. High pressure will continue moving overhead during the overnight hours, with only some upper-level clouds in the sky. This will provide great conditions to cool us down tonight into Monday morning.

Low temperatures will likely fall below the freezing mark north of I-10, with some locations possibly as low as the mid/upper 20′s, depending on how quick the wind drops. Even around the I-10 corridor, these temperatures will fall to around the freezing mark, and the only place that is sure to be “spared” from that is the immediate coast. Temperatures there though will still likely fall into the upper 30′s. If you have plants that are susceptible to the cold, you’ll want to move them inside, or cover up ones that can’t be moved. And of course, this will also mean you will want your warmer clothes if you have to be out late tonight or tomorrow morning on the way to work and school.

The good news is that this will be the coldest air of this cold snap, and we begin to warm up some on Monday. With sunshine returning, temperatures will rise to the upper 50′s and close to 60 degrees in some spots. Monday night will not be anywhere near as cold with the return of south winds, though lows still fall into the low/mid 40′s. It will be on Tuesday when we finally can say spring is back, with highs around 70 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds.

We’ll be even warmer Wednesday through Friday, with highs near 80 degrees each day. But we also begin to track the next cold front. Moisture returns late Thursday into early Friday, and a cold front likely arrives Friday bringing showers and thunderstorms as well. It is a little early to know exactly how strong the storms will get, and we will keep you updated as the week goes on.

After the front moves through, temperatures will drop a little but will not be nearly as cold as what we have currently. Highs may only drop into the 70′s next weekend, with rain possibly returning for Sunday ahead of another cold front.

- Max Lagano.

