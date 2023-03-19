50/50 Thursdays
Change of scenery brings the Iowa Rabbit Festival to Lake Charles

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Rabbit Festival made its return and all the action happened at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.

The community of Iowa was greeted with a change in scenery for their annual Iowa Rabbit Festival.

“It’s the first year back after COVID, we’re just going to have to see what the numbers (of attendees) are going to be, but I’m glad to see it back,” Iowa Mayor Neal Watkins said. “It’s going to be very entertaining, especially with the food we had earlier today.”

A rabbit showing and cook-off were held inside the coliseum, the food being a favorite for many.

“I thought the rabbit lasagna was excellent,” attendee Bill Crockett said.

“I’m going to tell you, there were some good appetizers,” Mayor Watkins said. “Someone needs to get those on the menu here in Lake Charles.”

Many were also spotted enjoying the carnival-styled food and rides outside.

“Man, generational fun, this is what we do here in the south,” attendee Jacob Cardiff said. “We spend time with family and our community and hang out, have a good old time.”

Cardiff, an Iowa resident, told 7News he is happy the festival has returned so he can let his son enjoy all the fun that he himself was able to experience as a kid.

