Aviators flock to the Swap STOL aviation competition

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - Swamp STOL (short take-off and landing) hosted its third annual aviation competition at the Jennings airport.

Spectators got to watch pilots from all over the U.S. and Canada put their flying skills to the test.

The goal is to take off and land from the shortest distance possible.

The distance from the take-off and landing are put together to give the final score.

“You know it’s a lot of fun competing but probably the best part is just the camaraderie all of us have really become a tight-knit group of friends we all want to win but we come here to hang out with each other too that’s probably the biggest thing,” competitor Jeff Pohl said.

National STOL hosts eleven competitions each year and is looking to add more.

