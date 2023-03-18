50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - March 17, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 17, 2023.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 17, 2023.
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 17, 2023.

Jessica Darlene Draleau, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals.

Mark Anthony Handy, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D..

Sara Marie Lognion, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

John Adam Reeves, 42, Lake Charles: 2 counts of contempt of court; aggravated assault; criminal trespass; operating while intoxicated; drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Crystal Lynne Dutton, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a prescription for a CDS; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 30, Baton Rouge: Aggravated assault; simple battery.

Deshawn Ladadrick Broussard, 28, Opelousas: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; contempt of court.

Donovan Jerrell Richmond, 30, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.

Jaylin Jenora Levier, 23, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.

Ashley Phalen, 31, Fort Polk: Federal detainer.

Ataizi Roczie Miranda, 38, Lake Charles: Theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed; bank fraud; forgery; identity theft.

Cyle Harrison Burnett, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.

Daniel Razo, 33, DeRidder: Parole violation.

Angel Lynn Harris, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

