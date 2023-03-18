SWLA Arrest Report - March 17, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 17, 2023.
Jessica Darlene Draleau, 38, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; turning movements and required signals.
Mark Anthony Handy, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D..
Sara Marie Lognion, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
John Adam Reeves, 42, Lake Charles: 2 counts of contempt of court; aggravated assault; criminal trespass; operating while intoxicated; drug paraphernalia; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Crystal Lynne Dutton, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; possession of a prescription for a CDS; entry or remaining in places after being forbidden.
Kendrik Jamal Bailey, 30, Baton Rouge: Aggravated assault; simple battery.
Deshawn Ladadrick Broussard, 28, Opelousas: Theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more; contempt of court.
Donovan Jerrell Richmond, 30, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.
Jaylin Jenora Levier, 23, Lake Charles: Bank fraud.
Ashley Phalen, 31, Fort Polk: Federal detainer.
Ataizi Roczie Miranda, 38, Lake Charles: Theft from $25,000 or more; exploitation of the infirmed; bank fraud; forgery; identity theft.
Cyle Harrison Burnett, 34, Sulphur: Child endangerment.
Daniel Razo, 33, DeRidder: Parole violation.
Angel Lynn Harris, 19, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
