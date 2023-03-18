50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Suspects in stolen car ran into swamp after police chase, sheriff says

Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say
Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A Texas man and his juvenile female passenger were arrested after running into a swamp following a police chase in a stolen car, according to officials in St. John Parish.

The ordeal began when deputies attempted to pull over a suspected stolen vehicle near the intersection of Belle Terre Boulevard and Madewood Drive in Laplace at around 1 p.m. on Thurs., March 16.

The driver, identified as Demaurien Taylor, 21, of Richland, Texas, reportedly refused to stop, and authorities say a brief high-speed pursuit ensued down Airline Highway and onto Jacob Drive.

Deputies say Taylor drove off the road into a pasture, stopped the vehicle, then ran into the swamp with a 15-year-old female from East Canton, Texas.

SWAT officers used a drone and located both subjects.

Video posted to Facebook shows deputies pulling Taylor from the water.

Texas Residents in Stolen Vehicle Arrested in LaPlace Two Texas residents in a stolen vehicle were arrested March 16,...

Posted by St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday, March 17, 2023

“Due to Taylor’s location and the logistics of getting him out of the swamp, SWAT officers utilized a high buoyancy swift water rescue vest to provide floatation across the canal,” Sheriff Mike Tregre said. “This provided the safest, most expedient method for getting him out of the water, off the street and into custody.”

The female was booked into jail on a count of resisting an officer by flight.

Taylor was booked with resisting an officer by flight, aggravated flight of an officer by vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, and illegal possession of stolen things. He is being held on a $26,500 bond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: A chilly weekend, warmer weather returns next week
A one of a kind garden center was set to open this year in downtown Lake Charles, but will now...
Proposed Downtown Lake Charles garden center now to open in Grand Lake
A one of a kind garden center was set to open this year in downtown Lake Charles, but will now...
Proposed Downtown Lake Charles garden center now to open in Grand Lake
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Sulphur, near the Post Oak Road crossing on...
Pedestrian struck by train in Sulphur