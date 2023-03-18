Proposed Downtown Lake Charles garden center now to open in Grand Lake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A one of a kind garden center was set to open this year in downtown Lake Charles, but will now open in Grand Lake.

“To shut the project down, because I basically ran out of money, broke my heart,” Keith Greenlee said.

It was Greenlee’s dream to open a garden center. He had his eyes set on a Downtown Lake Charles location to bring something new to that side of the city, but a mixture of tedious requirements, trouble finding contractors in a timely manner and other issues held him back from getting the project off the ground.

“It took 11 months to finally come up with two bids, and the entire time I am paying notes on everything, and I basically ran out of money,” Greenlee said.

The grass might just be greener on the other side, as Greenlee was able to sell the Lake Charles property and is taking his love for plants to grand lake to run alongside JW hardware and Lumber.

“Low and behold it’s a wonderful opportunity for Shangri La Ti Da Botanicals and More, because we are going to set up a garden center right next to their hardware store,” Greenlee said.

While still in the early stages, Greenlee said he wants to take his original ideas to the new location, offering several plant options including native plants, live entertainment and happy hour on certain days for people who work during the week.

“The people in the Grand Lake area have just been excited,” Greenlee said. “They are some of the nicest people I have ever met. They are anxious for me to get over there so they don’t have to drive all the way to Lake Charles to get their product.”

Greenlee said he hopes to be up and running by late April to early May.

