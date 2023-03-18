Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty.
Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said deputies found several horses and a donkey to be malnourished.
Due to the animals’ poor health, Greg Strother, of Oakdale was cited for 5 counts of cruelty to animals.
7News is told the animals are being transported to a rehabilitation facility.
