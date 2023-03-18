Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said deputies found several horses and a donkey to be malnourished.

Due to the animals’ poor health, Greg Strother, of Oakdale was cited for 5 counts of cruelty to animals.

7News is told the animals are being transported to a rehabilitation facility.

