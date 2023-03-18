50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished

By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An Oakdale man has been cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said deputies found several horses and a donkey to be malnourished.

Due to the animals’ poor health, Greg Strother, of Oakdale was cited for 5 counts of cruelty to animals.

7News is told the animals are being transported to a rehabilitation facility.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished
Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple cold nights ahead, warm weather returns next week
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 17, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - March 17, 2023
Texas man pulled from swamp after police chase in stolen car, deputies say
Suspects in stolen car ran into swamp after police chase, sheriff says