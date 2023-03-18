No. 5 Tennessee shuts out No. 12 LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU was held to just two hits in its loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Friday, March 17, at Tiger Park.

The Tigers (23-3, 2-2 SEC) fell to the Lady Vols (22-1, 4-0 SEC), 5-0.

Ali Newland and Karli Petty were the lone Tigers to collect a hit in the loss.

Tennessee got on the board in the top of the third inning when Katie Taylor blasted a two-run homer to give the Lady Vols a 2-0 lead. Tennessee picked up two more runs on a wild pitch and an error by the Tigers to take a 4-0 lead.

The Lady Vols added one more run on a single in the top of the seventh to make it 5-0.

Ali Kilponen (8-1) got the start in the circle for the Tigers and took her first loss of the season. She pitched all seven innings, allowing five runs on six hits while walking seven and striking out seven.

LSU will look to even the series on Saturday, March 18, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. from Tiger Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.