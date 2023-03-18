FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple cold nights ahead, warm weather returns next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Winter-like weather has returned to Southwest Louisiana and looks to stay at least through the end of the weekend. Temperatures as we head into Saturday night will be chilly once again, even with some clouds still around. Lows looks to fall around the 40 degree mark close to I-10, but will be cooler the further north you go. In fact, some of our northern most areas like Vernon and northern Beauregard/Allen parishes may see temps as low as the mid 30′s. This will make frost a possibility in those locations. We will stay dry though, so no more rain (or sleet) is expected.

High temperatures Sunday remain in the low to mid 50's. (KPLC)

We stay dry Sunday thanks to approaching high pressure, though clouds still will hang around with highs likely only reaching the mid 50′s once again. But an even colder night awaits once the sun sets. We’ll see lows at or just below the freezing mark north of I-10, with temperatures only a couple degrees above the freezing mark closer to the interstate. This will make frost an even better possibility that night for most of SW Louisiana. This will also mean you’ll want your warmer clothes heading out the door on Monday.

Speaking of Monday, that too will be a bit chilly, though not quite as much as this weekend. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50′s, perhaps close to 60 degrees in spots. It won’t be until Tuesday before we really start to warm up. Highs that day rise into the upper 60′s, with temperatures nearing 80 degrees the few days after.

The next cold front approaches by the end of the week. (KPLC)

The next cold front starts to approach close to Friday. This will reintroduce rain chances with more shower activity along the front. But temperatures behind it won’t fall nearly as much as they did this weekend, and there’s still the slight chance it may stall relatively close to us as well. Of course, we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.