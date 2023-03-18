50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

CITGO hosts E-Recycle Day

By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - CITGO hosted its E-Recycle Day.

Southwest Louisiana residents were invited to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual event.

It took place at the West-Cal Arena and Event Center in Sulphur.

Items accepted included computers, printers, TVs, tablets, along with other home and office electronics.

“When you have a computer or a printer and it’s broken that has a lot of pieces and parts and some of those things you don’t want to just throw in a regular landfill,” recycler Sterling Neblett said.

“I don’t like to put it in the trash. That’s not the right way to do it,” recycler Floyd Martz said. “They recycle all this so that’s the best way to do it.”

The event took place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A couple cold nights ahead, warm weather returns next week
CITGO hosts E-Recycle Day
CITGO hosts E-Recycle Day
An Oakdale man has been cited for multiple counts of animal cruelty.
Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished
Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished
Oakdale man cited for animal cruelty after five animals found malnourished