CITGO hosts E-Recycle Day

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - CITGO hosted its E-Recycle Day.

Southwest Louisiana residents were invited to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual event.

It took place at the West-Cal Arena and Event Center in Sulphur.

Items accepted included computers, printers, TVs, tablets, along with other home and office electronics.

“When you have a computer or a printer and it’s broken that has a lot of pieces and parts and some of those things you don’t want to just throw in a regular landfill,” recycler Sterling Neblett said.

“I don’t like to put it in the trash. That’s not the right way to do it,” recycler Floyd Martz said. “They recycle all this so that’s the best way to do it.”

The event took place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.