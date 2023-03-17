50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

WANTED: Two accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat

Suspects accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Police officers in Merryville are trying to identify two people accused of stealing from a laundromat. Around 2:00 p.m. on March 15th, police say the male and female suspects damaged and broke into the money box, stealing the money inside. They were captured on video, and police are hoping someone will recognize them. If you know who the suspects are, contact Merryville Police at 337-825-6240 or 337-375-6240.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Friday was 115 years to the day since CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital opened in 1908. The...
St. Patrick Hospital marks 115 years of operations
Construction begins on 2023 St. Jude Dream Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home construction underway
Construction begins on 2023 St. Jude Dream Dream Home
Construction begins on 2023 St. Jude Dream Dream Home
Suspects accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat
Suspects accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat