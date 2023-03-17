WANTED: Two accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Police officers in Merryville are trying to identify two people accused of stealing from a laundromat. Around 2:00 p.m. on March 15th, police say the male and female suspects damaged and broke into the money box, stealing the money inside. They were captured on video, and police are hoping someone will recognize them. If you know who the suspects are, contact Merryville Police at 337-825-6240 or 337-375-6240.

