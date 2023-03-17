Town of Welsh celebrates 135th anniversary

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh is celebrating some major milestones this week.

At the age of 104, Welsh’s oldest resident Ms. Lucille Gordon was on hand for the big event Thursday.

A reception was held at the Welsh Museum, celebrating the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter and the 30th anniversary of the museum. The museum is free and celebrates the town’s history.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.