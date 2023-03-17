50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Town of Welsh celebrates 135th anniversary

By Letitia Walker
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Welsh is celebrating some major milestones this week.

At the age of 104, Welsh’s oldest resident Ms. Lucille Gordon was on hand for the big event Thursday.

A reception was held at the Welsh Museum, celebrating the 135th anniversary of the signing of the town’s charter and the 30th anniversary of the museum. The museum is free and celebrates the town’s history.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

battle for the paddle
battle for the paddle
Sean Ardoin performs at Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl fundraiser
Sean Ardoin performs at Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl fundraiser
Town of Welsh celebrates 135th anniversary
Town of Welsh celebrates 135th anniversary
Sean Ardoin performs at Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl fundraiser
Sean Ardoin performs at Salvation Army’s Empty Bowl fundraiser