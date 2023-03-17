SWLA Arrest Report - March 16, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 16, 2023.

Amanda Gail Baker, 42, Lake Charles: Identity theft; contempt of court.

Christopher Lewis Tanksley, 33, Sulphur: Conspiracy; theft under $25,000; racketeering.

Matt Jason Mills, 48, Frisco, TX: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Christie Jane Holloway, 41, Starks: Theft under $25,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court.

Anthony Kentrell Williams, 42, Baton Rouge: Resisting an officer by violence; driver must secure license; must signal while turning; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Bryce Devon Jones, 19, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Richard Zamora, 54, Sulphur: Failure to possess a license for home improvements; exploitation of the infirm; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $25,000.

Maria Angelica Reeves, 24, Ragley: Cruelty to juveniles.

Jeffrey Boyd Flick II, 31, Sulphur: Must signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Lynn Mcnabb, 52, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lance Justin Croker, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; improper use of hand or arm signals; possession of marijuana; must have proper equipment on vehicles.

Georgina Ruby Garza, 29, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.

Bruce Lee Pickell, 41, Sulphur: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000 (2 charges).

Christopher Dewayne Williams, 38, Greensburg: Attempted-second degree rape; attempted resisting an officer; attempted sexual battery.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.