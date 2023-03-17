St. Patrick Hospital marks 115 years of operations

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday was 115 years to the day since CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital opened in 1908.

The hospital marked the anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Grace Gardens Brick Dedication and Blessing. The dedication and blessing were given by His Bishop Glen John Provost.

When St. Patrick opened in 1908, it was dedicated on St. Patrick’s Day and was Lake Charles’ first hospital. First named St. Patrick Sanitarium, it had 50 beds, an operating room and a sterilizing room. The name was later changed to CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital before becoming CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

