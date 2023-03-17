50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

St. Patrick Hospital marks 115 years of operations

Friday was 115 years to the day since CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital opened in 1908. The...
Friday was 115 years to the day since CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital opened in 1908. The hospital marked the anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Grace Gardens Brick Dedication and Blessing.(CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday was 115 years to the day since CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital opened in 1908.

The hospital marked the anniversary with its annual St. Patrick’s Day Grace Gardens Brick Dedication and Blessing. The dedication and blessing were given by His Bishop Glen John Provost.

When St. Patrick opened in 1908, it was dedicated on St. Patrick’s Day and was Lake Charles’ first hospital. First named St. Patrick Sanitarium, it had 50 beds, an operating room and a sterilizing room. The name was later changed to CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital before becoming CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

Construction begins on 2023 St. Jude Dream Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home construction underway
Construction begins on 2023 St. Jude Dream Dream Home
Construction begins on 2023 St. Jude Dream Dream Home
Suspects accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat
WANTED: Two accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat
Suspects accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat
Suspects accused of stealing from Merryville laundromat