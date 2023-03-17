50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Shreveport woman arrested for allegedly attacking officer

Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992
Andi Lynn Foshee, DOB: 1/26/1992(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested for reportedly attacking a police officer.

The Shreveport Police Department says on March 16, officers were called out to the intersection of Kings Highway and Gilbert Street about a suspicious person. When they got there, they made contact with the suspect, later identified as Andi Lynn Foshee, 31.

While speaking with Foshee, SPD says she became combative, and injured one of the officers. Multiple officers were eventually able to take Foshee into custody. Police say the officer should make a full recovery.

Foshee is charged with two counts of felony battery of a police officer, one count of resisting arrest with force or violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper telephone communication.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Lindsey Racquel Fontenot, 36, of Iowa Colony, Texas, was killed in a four-vehicle accident on...
One killed in crash near Duson
The parents of a child who died in October 2022 have been arrested on murder charges in...
‘I think we all failed that kid,’ sheriff says after parents arrested in malnourished 12-year-old’s death

Latest News

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office continues to search for Justin Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, and...
Fourth person tied to Damarcus Ardoin killing
Lake Area women use Project Trey to warn of fentanyl dangers
Lake Area women use Project Trey to warn of fentanyl dangers
Lake Area women use Project Trey to warn of fentanyl dangers
Lake Area women use Project Trey to warn of fentanyl dangers
Morning Radar
First Alert Forecast: Widespread rain and storms today, cold temperatures settling in.